State of the Nation: Journalists, NYSC provide platform to promote national unity

By Dirisu Yakubu & Fortune Eromosele

Against the backdrop of the growing resort to violence in addressing national issues, journalists and the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, have joined forces to ensure national unity and development.

This came as the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (NUJ-FRCN) Headquarters Chapel deemed it fit to have a colloquium on insecurity in the country and uncertainties in the economy as well as an interactive session with the Director-General, NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, which held in Abuja.

In her remarks, Chairperson of the NUJ-FRCN Headquarters Chapel, Comrade Sandra Udeike, said with the growing lack of trust and uncertainties in the economy, dialogue still remains one of the key tools to create positive paths in addressing insecurity.

She noted that the NYSC has a major role to play in national integration and unity as it comprises of youths, which she said is a way of deepening democratic conversation on national development.

She, however, did not leave journalists out of the equation, stating that they play important roles in holding government and non-governmental Organisations accountable.

In the same vein, the Director-General, NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, acknowledged to the pertinent roles the national body has to play, emphasizing on the youths as key players in national integration and unity.

Ibrahim, who was represented by the Director Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, said “We all know the NYSC stands on three major R’s which are; Reconciliation, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, who can do this better than the youths of the nation. Who will talk to the people and say we don’t need conflict in our nation.

“We should prepare the youths for leadership, this is why the NYSC was formed. With programs like the Skills Acquisition and Development Program, SAED, our youths can garner necessary skills.”

