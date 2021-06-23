By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – Stakeholders of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Awka South Local Government Area have passed a vote of confidence on the national chairman of the party, Dr. Victor Oye.

The stakeholders who, were led by the majority leader and member representing Awka South One Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Dr. Nnamdi Okafor signed a communique stating that all members of APGA in the local government area were solidly behind the leadership of Victor Oye as the undisputable national chairman of APGA. Okafor, who spoke on behalf of the stakeholders vehemently rejected Mr. Jude Okeke claimed last weekend that he is the acting national chairman of APGA.

The stakeholders warned that they would no longer tolerate those who, they said, were bent on destabilizing the party, describing them as political wanderers.

According to them,the APGA constitution clearly stipulates that the national chairman could only be removed from office through a national convention and wondered where Okeke and his group got the powers to say that they had suspended Oye.

Also addressing the stakeholders, the Transition Committee Chairman for Awka South local government area, Mr. Leo Nwuba described Oye’s leadership as excellent, adding that APGA has witnessed a tremendous growth under his leadership. Those who signed the communique include:Dr. Nnamdi Okafor,member representing Awka South One Constituency, Honourable Chukwuma Okoye, member representing Awka South Two Constituency, Mr Leo Nwuba;the Transition Committee Chairman, Awka South local government area, Dr. Onyeka Ibezim, Managing Director of Anambra Oxygen plant,Dr. Simeon Onyemaechi, among others