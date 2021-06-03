The proprietor of the school, Mrs Bolatito Akindemowo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The staff of Chimola School in Akure, the Ondo state capital, who was in the school bus hijacked today by gunmen has been released.

Vanguard gathered that the female attendant, identified as Peace, was released by the gunmen at lkota.

But the gunmen went away with the school bus.

The school proprietress, Mrs Bolatito Akindemowo confirmed that the staff returned to the school at about 9a.m. today.

Akindemowo said that no pupil of the school was kidnapped by the gunmen who hijacked the school bus in Oba-Ile Estate, causing panic in the metropolis.

Recall that the gunmen who had hijacked the bus at about 6.45a.m. today dragged the driver off the bus before taking it away.

The woman attendant was the only one in the bus when the gunmen struck.

Vanguard News Nigeria