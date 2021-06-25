By Jimitota Onoyume, WARRI

Leader of northern community in South-South and South-East, Alhaji Musa Saidu has called on governors in the South to ignore leaders of Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, who said they were coming to visit governors in the South over the killing of northerners in Rivers and South-East.

Alhaji Saidu, reputed for frank talks in the country, said the Arewa leaders allegedly did not show concern when northerners were killed in Obigbo, Rivers State, by suspected members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, adding that he buried most of the corpses.

His words: “Those leading the Arewa Consultative Forum should be seen relating with the people they lead. But we don’t see them.

“We only hear the leaders make statements in newspapers. I saw where they said Arewa will meet with Afenifere and others.

“This is what I am saying; they must bring the people into what they do. What are you taking to the meeting? As a northern leader, I, like many others, will want to know,” he queried.

“I want to alert the public to be careful. And most of the heads of these regional organisations belong to political parties which shouldn’t be because it makes them politically partisan.

“When I was in PDP, I saw many of them at the national convention of PDP. To have attended a party convention makes it clear they cannot speak for any region,” he said.

“Governors in the South should not be in a hurry to meet with Arewa for now. They said they are coming to see Southern governors over death of northerners.

“When these northerners were killed we did not hear from them then. I received all the corpses and buried them.

“They should tell the people where the northerners died, where they were buried. The governors should be careful,” he said.

He also enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore suggestion to allow negotiation with any militant group in the East until those allegedly killed by IPOB in Rivers and Abia were accounted for.

Vanguard News Nigeria