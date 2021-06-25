

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE second quarter general meeting of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, would hold in Asaba, the Delta State Capital from Friday 25th to Sunday 27th June 2021.

Chairman of the Planning Committee for the hosting of the Conference and Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ochor Christopher Ochor, said the event would be segmented into five, naming the various segments to include the opening session, the technical session, conference general meeting, projects inspection and banquet.

Ochor said the Speakers are being led to the state for the second quarter meeting by the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, Rt Hon Abubarkar Suleiman.

Saying that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is the special quest of honor at the event, he said the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sherrif Oborevwori, who is the Deputy National Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, is the chief host.

The Deputy Speaker stated that all arrangement for successful hosting of the heads of the State Legislatures in the country have been made, commending the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for making the State conducive for hosting of the event.

He added that this is first time Delta State is having the opportunity to host the Conference of Speakers which testifies a strong synergy between the government of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and the State House of Assembly led by Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

Ochor paid glowing tributes to the Speaker for his ability to draw his colleagues across the federation to Delta State for the second quarter general meeting.

The Planning Committee Chairman who disclosed that the Speakers would arrive on Friday and depart on Sunday, wished the visiting Presiding Officers of the State Houses of Assembly, happy stay in Delta State.