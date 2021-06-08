By Elizabeth Osayande

Pupils of Banjo Nursery and Primary School and Ebenezer Nursery and Primary School, Ilaje- Otomara- Ilogbo, Ebutte Meta over the weekend, were gifted with free school bags, wears, books and other goodies including being hosted to a children’s party courtesy of Sparkle Foundation.

The highlight of the event tagged: “Smiley Faces.” was the presentation of a cheque of N10,000 to Fathia Olusegun winner of a debate competition on the merits and demerits of online studies.

Olusegun, a Basic Six pupil of Banjo Nursery & Primary school, said she was overwhelmed to have won the debate competition as the gifts and N10,000 award would go a long way in solving the burden of her parents taking care of her school needs.

Another student, Chidinma Sunday, a pupil of Ebenezer Nursery and Primary School, her appreciation to Sparkle Foundation could not be quantified as her basic school needs had been taken care of since she was in Basic three.

Her words: “ I thank the Sparkle Foundation for helping us this children’s day. Without them, we cannot celebrate today. They gave us bags, uniforms, sandals , books and other things. For me being the first child in a family of six, I am so happy to get what they gave us, I can’t thank Sparkle Foundation enough for helping out with my education since I was in Basic three up until now I am in Basic six. “

Speaking on behalf of the two schools, the Assistant Head Teacher, Ebenezer Nur. & Pry School Mr. Odurayo Eso, said he felt happy for the kind gesture of the Foundation in making the children do better in their academics.

The CEO, Sparkle Foundation for orphans and less-privileged, Mrs. Olasimbo Ojuoye, there is no better way to make children in under-served communities happy than setting a special day for them where they can smile, dance and be merry.

In her words: “The motivation is inborn. For me, making the children happy is fulfilling my purpose. The Smiley face event started in 2007 and when I did the event in Isheri, Ikosi, I felt so fulfilled. So, the thought of continuing arose, and then we realised that a lot of less-privileged children do not have one day to play due to having so much to do.

“So, I am glad to use the childrens’ day to make sure every child has a day to themselves. They can smile, dance and merry,” Mrs. Ojuoye said.

For the Chairman Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board. LASUBEB, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King, represented by a Guidance Counselor from the Board, Mrs. Elizabeth Alabo, motivating the children is key to get them do more.

While the mother-of-the day at the event, Mrs. Araba Akoni, called on parents to do all in shielding their children who she referred as gifts from God from bad societal influence.