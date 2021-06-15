SPAIN 0-0 SWEDEN: 'The field did not help much' ― Luis Enrique

Spain boss, Luis Enrique has said that he and his players were displeased with the state of the pitch during their goalless draw in their Group E EURO 2020 clash against Sweden

Despite La Furia Roja dominated proceedings at the Estadio La Catuja in Seville, chances were scarce as Juventus striker Alvaro Morata missed a sitter in the first half. With Sweden looking more likely to score as the two best chances of an otherwise drab affair fell to forwards Alexander Isak and veteran Marcus Berg, who would go on to rue missed chances.

Speaking after the match, a disappointed Luis Enrique described the 0-0 draw as a bad result.

ALSO READ: EURO 2020: Best XI of players missing from tournament

Enrique according to AS said: “It does not leave me feeling different from how the fans do. We have been superior against an opponent who has decided only to defend. It is a draw that I feel bad for the players and the fans.”

The former AS Roma boss stressed that his players expressed displeasure about not being able to control the ball due to the pitch, posing a problem with regards to making final passes and creating clear-cut chances.

Enrique continued: “The field did not help much because the players had problems controlling the ball,” Enrique said. “They have complained in the dressing room about this. And football only understands goals. I have lost games like today [in the past].”

Enrique also went on to defend striker Alvaro Morata who came in for heavy criticism after he failed to convert chance resulting from a swedish error.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m fine’ ― Smiling Eriksen appears in first picture, provides update on condition

“Morata has done very well in the game. But we all want, and he is the first to, the chances to come. But it’s not pleasant. We all want the fans to support him. I’ve seen applause for Morata, which is what I look at.

“Morata is a great player who he does a lot of things well. He hasn’t had any luck. But that’s how football is and that’s life. It’s easier to play with the public in favour, and I hope it changes.”

Spain will be looking to improve their performance on Saturday, when they take on Poland, who lost 2-1 to Slovakia on Monday.

Vanguard News Nigeria