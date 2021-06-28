.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Igbo Youth Alliance For Self-Determination, IYAS, on Monday raised the alarm alleging that there is an ongoing plot by politically interested persons to hijack the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide under Professor George Obiozor, for 2023 ambition.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Owerri, by the leaders of the group, the National President and Secretary, Mazi Chukwuma Nwachi and Mazi Okechukwu Ubani respectively.

According to IYAS, part of the plan of the cabal was to impose a president of the Youth Wing of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in order to influence the decision in 2023 or cause a crisis should their interest not been protected.

The Igbo group explained that “Six months after the turbulent election that ushered in the PG. Prof George Obiozo led the National Executive of the apex socio-cultural pan-Igbo organization – Ohanaeze Ndigbo, we have observed the existence of a dangerous cabal within the PG. Prof George Obiozo led Executive.

“These individual actors are struggling to strengthen their political influence in the organization ahead of the 2023 Nigeria Presidential Election in which the Igbo of South-East extraction are strongly agitating to be given the support to produce the next President of Nigeria in 2023 noting the strategic role, influence and position of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in that project.”

They continued: “The new plot now includes the tactical and subtle move to blackmail PG. Prof George Obiozor to compel him to allow them to decide the candidate who will be recognized as the President of the Ohanaeze Youth Wing.

“This cabal has intensified their action to blackmail and arm-twist the President General, Prof George Obiozor into submission to allow this faceless cabal within his Executive to choose the candidate who will be recognized as the President of the Ohanaeze Youth Wing.”

“This cabal believe that if they succeed in imposing the candidate of their choice as the President of the Youth Wing, that means they have succeeded fifty per cent in their plan to control the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and therefore make Prof George Obiozor be just a ceremonial President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo without powers to control the strategic component of the organization which is the Youth.

“This cabal is afraid that they may have divergent interest with Prof Obiozo on who the Organization may support for the President of Nigeria in 2023,” the youths said.