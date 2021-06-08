Mrs Tamunominini Makinde

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West region, has described the wife of Oyo State governor, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde, as a rare breed with a heart of gold for humanitarian work for the people of the state.

The party made the commendation today, in celebration of her birthday, noting that Mrs Makinde gave practical meaning to the word “helpmeet” and a true mother of the state.

South-West PDP, in a statement by it General Secretary, Rahaman Owokoniran, said her birthday is an opportunity to call on women to actively participate in their husband’s success as Mrs Makinde has done.

“We celebrate Mrs Makinde for being an example of what a life partner should be. Besides standing by her husband, she has made her mark as a philanthropist a model for others.

“She is also celebrated for her campaign for the well-being of women, girls, children and other vulnerable persons.

“We equally celebrate Governor Makinde for creating the right environment for the First Lady to touch the lives of other women in the state.”

Note that Mrs Makinde recently launched the Omititun for Life Free Health Mission in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

The objective of the mission is to provide free healthcare, targeted at over 400,000 people across the 33 local government areas of Oyo State.

She graduated from Thomas University, Houston, Texas, in the United States of America, USA, with a double first class honours— BBA/MBA.

