



By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

SOME senior lawyers from the South-East geo-political zone have decried the raging killings in the Nigeria.

Speaking on the banner of Concerned senior Advocates of Nigeria of South-East Extraction, the leading lawyers regretted the recent killings and destruction of private and public properties including those of the police and other law enforcement agencies, as well as state institutions such as INEC, courts, and correctional centers by unknown persons.

In a statement by Chief Udechukwu Nnoruka Udechukwu, SAN, they condemned ‘’unequivocally and in very clear terms the said acts of arson and the taking of human lives in the process. These acts of violence are not supported and cannot be supported by the people of the South-East.



The Concerned Southeast SANs commiserate with the families of law enforcement officers, other public servants and private individuals who have lost their loved ones as a result of the recent carnage.’’

They continued: ‘’Southeasterners are peace-loving, law abiding and development-oriented people and the recent carnage is not representative of the aspirations of the good people of the Southeast, just as is the case with the other geo-political zones of the Country where there have been security challenges.

It is indeed worrisome that the persons or group of people responsible for the mayhem; where they are from and what their objectives are remain unknown. It is equally worrisome that the management of the crisis unfortunately exhibits double standards with regard to the response of Federal security agencies in South-East vis à-vis other similarly afflicted zones.

In order to find an immediate resolution and stop further degeneration of the security situation, the Concerned Southeast SANs hereby call for a truce and immediate cessation of hostilities on all sides to allow for a consideration of the underlying issues and grievances which have led to the recent rise in ethnic or tribal nationalism not only in the South-East but in other parts of the country.’’

They called on those who are destroying public and private properties, especially facilities of law enforcement agencies in the South-East zone to immediately discontinue their actions in order to forestall the slide into a total breakdown of law and order in the zone.

They also appealled to the Federal Government to embrace dialogue and diplomacy as a means of resolving the myriad of growing disaffections across the entire country in the interest of peace and unity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The senior lawyers also appealled to all Nigerians especially those in leadership positions to desist from rhetoric capable of inflaming the situation rather than bringing the desired peace and unity which we earnestly desire.

‘’In this regard, the Concerned Southeast SANs respectfully request His Excellency General Abdulsalam Abubakar GCFR, His Excellency Dr. Ebele Goodluck Jonathan GCFR, His Excellency Chief Emeka Anyaoku CFR, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Colonel Dangiwa Umar (Rtd) jointly with other well-meaning Nigerians from the six geo political zones to intervene quickly in the matter with a view to securing a truce which would provide a conducive atmosphere for resolving the underlying issues which are currently threatening the survival of our dear nation.’’