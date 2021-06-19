.

… endorse South East Security Outfit – Ebubeagu

…condemn activities of violent secessionist groups in South East

By Chinedu Adonu, Peter Okutu, Enugu

South East governors have called on Northern governors and others to protect their people leaving in the zone.

The Chairman south East Governors forum, Engr David Umahi who made the call immediately after the security meeting held in Enugu on Saturday, assured the protection of other regions leaving in South East.

The meeting also had in attendance other South East leaders including Ministers, National Assembly members, Traditional Rulers and Clergymen.

In a communique signed by the Chairman, South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, the South Leaders reaffirmed the commitment of Ndigbo with one Nigeria on the platform of Justice, equality of Rights, fairness, love and respect for one another.

The Communique read: “Arising from the meeting of 11, June, 2021, with the Presidential team led by Hon. Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd.), we agreed to a further meeting – consequent upon that, we scheduled a meeting today, for articulation of our positions and further meet with the Presidential team;

“The meeting set up Committees under Ohaneze to articulate and address our positions on all burning issues to further meet among ourselves and thereafter meet with the Presidential team:

“We, the Igbos do reaffirm our commitment to one united Nigeria under a platform of justice, equality of rights, fairness, love and respect for one another;

“We have noted threats by some groups against our people of South East, while we firmly promise to protect everyone

either from other regions or ours, we plead with the leaders of other regions to protect our people living in their regions;

“We condemn the killing of security agencies, burning of strategic infrastructure and killing of civilians in South East and other regions. We request our security agencies to please discharge their duties within the rules of engagement and the law;

“We request our National Assembly from the South East to support State Police creation in the ongoing constitutional amendment;

“We condemn in totality, the activities of violent secessionist groups in South East and elsewhere, we firmly proclaim that

we do not support them, they do not speak for South East.

“The impression that South East leaders are silent over some of our youths agitators for secession is not correct. South East Governors, Ohaneze President, National Assembly members, notable leader had come out publicly many times

in the past to speak against such agitations. In order not to mismanage the unfortunate situation, South East leaders

have set up a committee to engage such youths to stop and allow elders speak to address such fears;

“Meeting directed our Governors and Ohaneze Ndigbo to liaise with indigenes from northern part of Nigeria and indigenes of other regions to assure that the nation Nigeria and their people of their safety in South East.

“The meeting endorsed our South East joint security outfit – Ebubeagu and asked them to work with security agencies and to respect the rights and privileges of all those living in South East and our visitors.”

Vanguard News Nigeria