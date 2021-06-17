The Society for Neighbourhood Peace and Development, SONPED, says it has become imperatives that the Federal Government, as a matter of strategic policy in achieving the objectives of governance of the people, enter into sustained dialogue and negotiation for conflict prevention, peace and development building in the Niger Delta region with the militants as regards the present issues arising from the constituting of the NDDC board.

Speaking during a briefing, the Executive Secretary of SONPED, George Utomhim, says that at a time like the present moment where government acts or policy formation becomes or draws suspicion by the people, it behooves on the government to invoke its machinery of dialogue to prove its sincerity to the people as to allay any doubt in its actions or policy statement and where that is not done, it may give rise to conflict of both sides.

He says it is not in doubt that on the issue of constituting the NDDC board, the people of the Niger Delta region may have become apprehensive and are in doubt as to the sincerity of government actions and policy on the matter.

Therefore the outcry of the sons and daughters of the region is borne out of that growing suspicion and insincerity of government.

Utomhim appeals to the government more especially to the sons and daughters of the Niger Delta region to embrace peace, as to enable sustained dialogue and negotiation with the government on the matter as we cannot afford to plunge our regions into further setback or crisis due to perceive insincerity on the part of government that can be resolve through non-violence.

Our organisation, he said, pledges its readiness to reach out to the aggrieved parties, especially the sons and daughters of the nine states of the Niger Delta region to embrace peace and a non-violent process in resolving this all important issue of constituting of the NDDC board, as we must continue to find a common ground for peace and development of the region.

