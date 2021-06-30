The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has shut two steel manufacturing factories in Ikorodu area of Lagos State for production of substandard iron rods.

The SON task force team stormed the factories in Ikorodu on Tuesday and met four trucks loaded with substandard products.

In a statement on the development, the President, Iron Rod Distributors Association of Nigeria (IRDAN), Chief Gbenga Awoyale, commended the efforts of the SON task force team.

He commended their efforts at clamping down on factories engaged in substandard products.

Awoyale said that the substandard steel products from the factories were traced to a distributor’s store in Alimosho area of the state.

He said that the officials of SON ensured that the loaded trucks were offloaded, and they directed the companies to remelt and reproduce the substandard products to quality standard.

“We are elated to be informed about the sealing of the factories in Ikorodu, where the substandard steel products traced to a distributor’s store in Alimosho was manufactured.

“It reaffirms our confidence in SON to spare no efforts in sanitising the manufacturing sector and ensure Nigerians have access to only quality products.

“While commending the unusual stride of the SON, we further demand justice for millions of Nigerian consumers of these substandard products by prosecuting the culprits.

”This will serve as deterrent to other manufacturers who form the habit of producing substandard products for Nigeria markets, while producing high quality products for exports,” Awoyale said.

He said that the owner of the two factories; being the biggest steel manufacturers in the country, often dictates the pace in the sector in Nigeria.

Awoyale urged the Director-General of SON to use his office to assure Nigerians that no one was above the law by ensuring diligent prosecution in accordance with SON Act 14 of 2015.

Vanguard News Nigeria