Characteristics that if anyone who is interested in writing knows them, they can definitely become a professional writer.

1- They have had constant practice for writing. You can not start something good before you do it wrong. This means that you usually have poor performance at the beginning of learning the skill, and with perseverance and continuous practice it improves performance. Rest assured that all the authors of the book who are now famous have done a lot of practice and repetition to become an accomplished author. So, be sure to practice daily and, for example, write at least one page or 500 words a day.

2. They challenge themselves and learn through it. The good authors of the book, in addition to writing in their favorite fields, also write in various other fields, and in this way, they challenge and learn. Therefore, do not underestimate the value and importance of learning and constantly look for wind.

3- They are themselves. Good book writers never play the role of another writer because they believe that if someone likes Ernest Hemingway, they refer directly to his novels and novels that are merely imitations of Hemingway will not appeal to him. As a result, you can practice and learn the techniques of the book’s authors, but you must finally have your say and your audience will understand the specificity of your work.

4- They do not write like idiots. They have no grammar or writing problems in their writing. They know the principles of writing a book and write a profession based on it, despite the content of their book. As a result, you should be fully aware of the grammar in which you want to write and publish the book before writing the book.

5. They start with small things. Great writers usually start their work with scattered manuscripts or writing a few editorials for a newspaper or magazine. Now with the growth of blogging technology, it can be one of the simplest methods. Of course, if you can attract fans by writing in a blog, you can imagine that you have the initial talent.

6. They never give up and quit. If you want to start writing a book, never give up. Act seriously and firmly during your previous planning and do not be affected by any problems. Some days you may not have the feeling of writing, but you should be busy writing at the appointed time.

7. They have good insight and knowledge of publishers. Many good book authors have a good view of their publishers and even their audience. Before you immediately want to write a piece and publish it, see what kind of book you should write and what books publishers are interested in. This does not mean that you should follow the interests of publishers, because publishers do not include their personal interests, but they are also influenced by the interests of the buyers of their books.