By Vincent Ujumadu -Awka

REACTIONS have trailed the circulation of posters of the former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Chukwuma Soludo as joint candidates for the 2023 presidential election, with Soludo’s media aides describing it as the handiwork of desperate politicians who are afraid of the rising popularity of Soludo ahead of the forthcoming Anambra governorship poll on November 6.

A statement by Mr. Joe Anatune of the Soludo Media Office said Soludo, who is a governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, is not interested in contesting the 2023 presidential election.

According to Anatune, Soludo did not know about the posters and had not discussed politics with Atiku for several years, adding that even Atiku’s camp was surprised by the circulation of the posters. .

He said: “This is the handiwork of known desperate politicians. Of course we know them.

Soludo is not interested in contesting the 2023 presidential election, as his focus is on securing the support of his party – APGA – for the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election and he is working hard at it already.

“Soludo has been a card – carrying member of APGA in the last eight years. Despite pressures from other political parties to run on their platform, Soludo is drawn to the ideals of APGA and has settled to live out his political convictions within the precincts of APGA’s ideology.

“We therefore advise that political actors should stop expending their monies on frivolities, and focus on the issues around the 2021 contest.

“It is on record that Soludo has not hidden the fact that he has graciously served a grateful country that has appreciated his modest efforts with the third highest honour of the land – Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR), but his current and future preoccupation is to provide for the Anambra people a prosperous homeland.

“We therefore urge our supporters and the reading public to disregard any poster, report or information that is not about November 6, 2021 election. Again, we reiterate, that the November 6, 2021 elections will be won strictly on issues and superior ideas and not propaganda.”

Also reacting on the development, the national coordinator of APGA Media Warriors, Mr. Chinedu Obigwe described the development as wicked propaganda and blackmail.

He said Soludo had a divine mission to serve the people of Anambra State, adding that no amount of blackmail would stop what God had ordained..

Obigwe said: “Desperate politicians that want to stop Soludo at all cost are wasting their time because he is on a divine mission which cannot be stopped.

“We expect more politically motivated blackmail against Soludo from those that are seeing him as their nightmare. The reality staring them and their sponsors in the face is that the coast is becoming clear for Soludo to emerge as APGA candidate on June 23rd and to also win the main election on November 6, 2021.

“Flooding Abuja with Atiku and Soludo campaign posters is the handiwork of mischief makers and the general public should disregard the antics of those that already know that Soludo is unstoppable.

“They want to use childish blackmail strategy to pitch him against APGA faithful and by extension the presidency. It is a well known fact to Nigerians that Soludo severed his ties with PDP in 2013 and joined APGA. From that time to date, he has remained a committed member of APGA that is living up to the expectation of the party faithful.

“Soludo did not tell anybody that he is interested to run for the office of vice president with Atiku and he has no intention of leaving APGA.”

