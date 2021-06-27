…urges them to list their plans for Ndi Anambra

As parties choose their candidates ahead of the Anambra 2021 Election, Mr Chukwuemeka Eneanya played host to supporters who came visiting at his hometown Oba, Anambra State.

While addressing the Youths, Mr Eneanya said that the emergence of these Candidates is a prove that Anambrians want a Technocrat in power.

According to MR Chukwuemeka Eneanya, Anambra needs a “new bargain” for the economy Therefore candidates have to offer a “credible strategy” for raising wages, creating Sustainable employment through the building sustainable industries.

“Anyone running for Governor owes it to you to come up with real ideas, not an ideology, naot an old set of talking points but a credible strategy designed for the nation we live in now,”

Our major focus should be the creation of good conducive environment to attract investors with the aim of manufacturing jobs. We need to improve our trade policy.

Anambra state can’t be running to Abuja every month end for financial support. We must capitalize on the benefits of Agriculture and other Sectors of the Economy to make Anambra an Independent State.

The Youths expressed their concern especially on Job Creation. They spoke about how must of them don’t have good jobs. A lot of them do Okada business due to the situation of the country. Mr. Chris Nkem called on Mr. Chukwuemeka Eneanya to take their message to the Candidates to come up with a suitable economic plan that they can truth because unemployment on the high side.