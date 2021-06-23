There are a few tips that aspiring software developers must follow to achieve the success they desire.

The level of momentum and the kind of success certain business industries and sectors have been noticing is something that has made people wonder all over the world about how they have experienced such exponential levels of success, even amidst trying times like these.

Well, there could be several factors, but one cannot deny that certain entrepreneurs have tried to take full advantage of the constant rise of technological advances and this has helped them create businesses that stand out in the world of technology and IT as a whole.

This consistent growth, especially from the last few years, which has seen increased adoption of the digital space by people worldwide, has led to the rise of many software developers, who with their astute minds, create apps that go ahead in changing the game for software development and the IT field.

Plenty of companies are in the hunt for software developers, for they know the importance of their expertise and talents in making their brands and apps a humungous hit. Reza Abbaszadeh is one such high-performing Iranian-German entrepreneur who runs Abbaszadeh Enterprises, a multinational business management company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA consisting of four subsidiaries, including Abbaszadeh Technologies Ltd that focuses on artificial intelligence, big data and software engineering. He studied from the University of Vienna and now is committed to his business management company.

There are a few tips that, according to the successful and well-known entrepreneur, will help software developers achieve their desired success.

· Different languages: People who wish to attain success as a software developer must learn as many languages as possible like .NET language or PHP or Java, Python, Ruby to C++ etc.

· User needs: Aspiring software developers must hone their skills in first understanding what is the software they are creating is for. They must focus on the user’s needs and built a robust app according to that.

· Problem-solving: Any app that fulfils a need or solves a problem becomes an instant hit amongst people. Hence, software developers must be great problem-solvers by creating something that can make things simpler for people.

Going deeper into the IT world, Reza Abbaszadeh created an exclusive social media service, stepping into the fashion and beauty industry and saw the immense talents and skills of Indian software developers, who are known for making some of the best apps in the world.

Hence, the ace entrepreneur has now decided to hire more than 100 Indian developers. The BaxBeauty app combines technology & beauty under Abbaszadeh Technologies and will be made available in late 2021 both on Android and IOS.

Becoming a software developer is currently the most ‘in-thing’ today as more and more firms are looking out for them to cater to more needs of people for a far better user experience on the tips of their fingers.