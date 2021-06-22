To save is to gradually collect money by spending less than you usually get in order to buy something that you want. Saving also means preventing loss or waste of a thing now so you can have it when you need it later. When you save money, you put it aside as a store or reserve so you can get something that you want in the near future.

Having savings is so important and beneficial to the future of any individual, organization, government or nation. It is what we have saved up in the reserves that become the blanket for rainy days ahead. We all have goals, whether they are long/short-term ranging from a new home to a college degree. Well, saving smart can help you reach those goals faster without breaking a sweat. In this post, we’ll provide an all-encompassing rundown of savings, highlighting ten practical ways you can start saving smart with amazing interest rates.

Practical Ways to Save Money & Smart with High Interest Rate

Fixed Deposit Ajo Savings Account Kolo or piggy bank ALAT Deals Schedule Payments Spending Limit ALAT Stash Lifestyle Changes Savings Group

1. Fixed Deposit

If you have money that you won’t need for a long period of time, then you may want to consider putting that money in a fixed deposit. Once you put your money in a fixed deposit, you cannot withdraw your money for the agreed period of time without incurring a penalty. A fixed deposit carries a relatively high interest rate but takes longer to realise than a savings account or Ajo. There are also more processes involved with a fixed deposit in order to realise your profit.

2. Ajo

Ajo or local contribution is very popular here in Nigeria. It is a system that allows its members to make contributions into a common purse. This contribution is then loaned back to members to use and pay back on a turn-by-turn basis.

3. Savings Account

A savings account allows you to deposit money for safekeeping while also earning interest on your balance. For smart savings, you should choose a savings plan that not only safe-keeps, but multiplies your money back to you at a super high rate like ALAT by Wema Bank.

ALAT was launched in May, 2017 as Nigeria’s first fully digital bank, where customers can do their banking transactions without ever entering any physical branch. ALAT was designed to cater for the needs of today’s (digital) customers who are in dire need of a bank that understands and suits their lifestyle with respect to value for time/money and responsiveness. With ALAT, you can save seamlessly with a simple automated savings plan and earn up to 8.75% annual interest – three times the standard bank rate! You can also get a short-term loan whenever you’re in a pinch, with no paperwork, guarantors or collateral needed. ALAT offers you so many options for smart savings. These options consist of three major products.

Flexi Goals: this allows users to save a specified daily amount and withdraw 50 percent of that amount once every 30 days without losing accrued interest.

this allows users to save a specified daily amount and withdraw 50 percent of that amount once every 30 days without losing accrued interest. Fixed Goals: it allows a daily, weekly or monthly amount to be saved without any withdrawal limit until the target is met.

it allows a daily, weekly or monthly amount to be saved without any withdrawal limit until the target is met. Stash: users who do not wish to set targets can opt for Stash, a save-as-you-go account which accrues interest after 30 days of money being saved.

You can also perform the following transactions on ALAT: personal savings, group saving, loans on goals, virtual dollar card, FX transfers, card control and remittance.

4.Kolo or piggy bank

If you were raised by Nigerian parents or had Nigerian grandparents living with/around you then you must have heard the term kolo. Remember that earthen, wooden or glass container that had a very thin opening that only coins and money notes could go into? That’s kolo. It’s also called piggy bank and some were actually shaped like pigs. Most people do not use this system today as it is considered old. However, you could open personal savings where you drop in your coins and watch them grow!

5. ALAT Deals

You can get deals and discounts up to 10% on food, transportation and entertainment options on ALAT. They will show up on your dashboard every week. Deals are offered in collaboration with our partners (including online stores, cinemas, fast food outlets and car hire services).

6. Schedule Payments

Creating a scheduled payment for all your bills and payments helps you attend to your most important needs first. That way, you won’t spend your light bill on fast food! ALAT provides this feature for you so you can pay early, save more and enjoy life.

7. Spending Limit

Did you ever have a friend that said, “let’s go get eggs” but still has you at the supermarket one hour later getting everything but eggs? That’s how you look when you overspend. Be smarter, create a spending limit so that you can control how your money is being spent. ALAT also provides this function for better, smarter saving.

8. Stash

Stash is a savings feature on ALAT that pays 10% interest on savings without limiting withdrawals, a target amount to save or a time limit. Once you’ve created a Stash, you can add any amount of money to it whenever. To earn interest on stashed money, you can only withdraw from your Stash after 30 days. It’s perfect for people who would like to save whenever they have spare money, without necessarily having a target amount.

9. Lifestyle Changes

Saving almost never feels easy, especially when you’re just starting out andmay have to make some lifestyle adjustments. For example, carpooling with friends is more economical than ordering an Uber solo, stocking up on non-perishable foodstuffs and cooking at home will save you some extra coins that eating out would have, etc. Also, you can structure your finances on a percentage basis i.e. determine what percentage goes to utilities, school fees, savings, etc.

10. Savings Group

Open a savings group on ALAT and save with friends. After all, friends that save together grow wealthy together. There is no interest on group savings but you can still stash up your savings to enjoy up to 8.75% interest rate.

How do I get on ALAT?

Click here to Download the app or on Google Play (for Android phones) or on iOS App Store (for iPhone). If you have a Wema Bank account, sign up on ALAT and follow the prompts on your screen. If not, follow the prompts on your screen still to sign up on ALAT.