By Bashir Bello, KANO

No fewer than six men convicted before a Kano Sharia Court on two count charges bordering on criminal conspiracy and extortion have on Thursday bagged twenty strokes of the cane and six months jail term in Kano State.

The Presiding Judge, Malam Ibrahim Sarki-Yola gave the judgment on Thursday.

Sarki-Yola sentenced the six defendants to six months in correctional centre each without option of fine.

Sarki-Yola said, “This will serve as a deterrent to other culprits who are terrorizing the public.”

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Bar. Ali Kabara told the court that the defendants had on June 12 committed the offence in Kano Metropolis.

“On the same date during the Democracy Day celebration, the defendants armed themselves with dangerous weapons such as Knives attacked and extorted eight phones from some members of the public.

“The eight stolen phones were found in their possession and could not give any satisfactory information on how they acquired the phones,” Bar. Kabara said.

The defendants include Umar Ibrahim (25-year-old), Abba Sani (23-year-old), Abubakar Yusuf (25-year-old), Ahmad Mustapha (22-year-old) while Aliyu Bashir and Ahmad Musa were 24 and 20 years old respectively.

The defendants, however, pleaded guilty to the charge but pleaded for leniency.

Meanwhile, the offence contravened section 97 and 292 of the Penal Code.

