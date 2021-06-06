By Ayo Onikoyi,

Star singer, Olalekan ‘Azadus’Fadeyi has celebrated Dr. Olabisi Akanbi, who was recently presented to the public as an ambassador of Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics Ghana.

At the ceremony held on Monday 30th May 2021 at Egbeda, Lagos where few CIPRMPG members stormed Nigeria from Ghana to induct the Chief Executive Officer of Labo Business Group, Dr. Olabisi Akanbi as an ambassador and member of the institute, Azadus was seen attending to guests who came from Ghana to honour Labo Entertainment boss.

ALSO READ: Nigeria’s total trade increases by 6.99% in Q1 – NBS

Dr. Richards Kpoku-Aquarte, who led the delegates from CIPRMPG anchored the presentation ceremony. He revealed that it was a pleasure to induct Dr. Olabisi as an ambassador and celebrated him as the institute’s Best Entrepreneurial Statesman of the year 2021.

“ Dr. Olabisi Akanbi has done well for the Nigeria youths. Looking at his track record, This has spoken well of him. It has revealed his achievements so far as a philanthropist. This is one of the reasons we are here. Ghana is also your home . We want you to continue your excellent work in your entrepreneurial and philanthropic gesture . Africa needs a personality like you to develop the continent. It is also a pleasure seeing Azadus after a long visit to Ghana”, Dr. Richard said during the conferment ceremony.

ALSO READ: TB Joshua’s Death: I’m in pains — Fani-Kayode weeps

Dr. Olabisi added that this is a welcome development.

“ I give God the glory. Many were called but few were chosen. I thank God I am part of the people chosen to be ambassadors of CIPRMPG. I appreciate your honour. I shall always be at your service anytime I am called upon. This is a welcome development ”, he said.

It would be recalled the Olabisi Akanbi bagged Doctorate degree from European American University, Panama.

Dr. Olabisi Akanbi is the CEO, Labo Business Group, a conglomerate of Labo Autos, Lafaith Property, Labo Entertainment and Labo Foundation.

Vanguard News Nigeria