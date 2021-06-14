Moved by the plights of less privileged patients in some selected hospitals, the founder of sky Healthcare And Empowerment Initiative, SHE-I, Dr. Edidiong Ene Etete, is making plans to grant financial assistance to patients at the General hospitals at Kubwa, Maitaima and Kuje among others.



Tagged ‘Grant A Wish’ medical outreach programme, the non-profit organization, would be focusing on maternal, child healthcare and sickle cell anaemia cases.



In a statement, Dr. Etete stated that SHE-I’s objective is to provide healthcare support and empowerment opportunities in mostly rural communities.



She said: “Working with our Sky Ambassadors and partners from all over the world, we aim to provide awareness and medical support in sickle cell anemia cases, free medical services and medication especially as it relates to maternal and child healthcare.



“As regards our empowerment programs, we would be providing, resources and skill acquisition programs to aid low income communities with special focus on the Agricultural industry.”

She further stated that in line with the Foundation’s mission, they are determined to improve health outcomes, save lives, empower people with skills and equipment in order to eliminate poverty and promote the welfare of the less privileged.



The statement reads in part: “Sky Healthcare & Empowerment Initiative (SHE-I) is a Nigerian based non-profit organization focused on healthcare as regards the treatment and management of sickle cell anemia conditions, maternal and child healthcare in less privileged communities and also empowerment programs to aid communities flourish and prosper.

“We humbly solicit for your support in carrying out our upcoming “GRANT A WISH” medical outreach program, which would entail financial aid to patients at the Maitama, Kubwa and Kuje General Hospital who are unable to cover medical expenses with special focus on maternal and child healthcare and sickle cell anemia cases.



“We will also be giving out the sky ambassadorial awards at our upcoming maiden launch on the to all participants/contributors to our “GRANT A WISH” outreach programmee.”