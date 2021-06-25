The People’s Democratic Party chieftain, Chief Olumide Aderinokun has hit out at Governor Dapo Abiodun for allegedly meddling with the resources of the Ogun State House of Assembly.

The House of Assembly marked its second year anniversary but Speaker Olakunle Oluomo confirmed that they have not embarked on any constituency project due to lack of funds since their inauguration.

In a statement signed by his media aide Taiye Taiwo, Chief Aderinokun noted that the legislative members know what to do in this situation but they might be reluctant due to partisanship.

“Every arm of government including the Ministries, Department and Agencies have their budget which is expected to guide them for a financial year so once it’s approved, funds should be released,” Chief Aderinokun said.

“This is a shame on the governor. It is not possible to use the legislative budget for executive function. There is a provision for it and it has been approved, so the governor has no business with it but to release the funds.”

“They have the power to summon the Governor, have they done that yet? The lawmakers might be loyal to Abiodun because of party politics so they should stop crying and take steps, the ball is in their court.”

Meanwhile, Chief Aderinokun has been playing a role in shielding the vulnerable people in Ogun Central Senatorial District by providing basic amenities through his foundation, Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation.

The platform has successfully completed 15 borehole projects in six Local Government Areas in the Senatorial District and it recently embarked on free fuel distribution to over 5000 okada riders to ease the economic hardship.

