Sexual assault: Lagos govt arrests school proprietor for kissing female student

Action, innocent gesture on student’s cheek – Suspect

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through the State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, DSVRT, has arrested the proprietor of Megland Comprehensive School, Lekki for allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing a female student.

The proprietor, a 62 year old man, Mr Emmanuel Madueke, was reported to have sexually harassed a Senior Secondary, SS, student (names-withheld) of his school.

According to Coordinator of the Lagos State DSVRT, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, the act contravenes the Child’s Rights law 2015 as well as the Criminal Law of Lagos State, particularly, sections 135, (Indecent treatment of a child) as well as 263, Sexual Assault.

Vivour-Adeniyi, explained that a team comprising officers of Office of Education Quality, Assurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development and the DSVRT visited the school, based on the State Government’s Executive Order on Safeguarding and Child Protection Programme, 2016 and arrested the suspect.

It was gathered that the alleged perpetrator had developed a cordial relationship with the student before perpetrating the heinous act.

In an interrogation with the student by the team, the victim disclosed that the suspect, the proprietor of the school, had on May 26, 2021, which happened to be the school’s Children’s Day celebration, made an advancement towards her, kissed her on her lips but she was able to push him away and ran out of his office.

Following the act, the pupils was said to have distance herself from the proprietor.

According to Vivour-Adeniyi, further investigations revealed that the affected child may not be the only student to have fallen victim of sexual harassment in the hands of the alleged perpetrator.

It was further alleged that Mr Emmanuel Madueke tactically grooms the female students who become acquainted with him promising educational advancement as a reward.

Reacting to the allegations, the suspect claimed that his action was an innocent gesture on the student’s cheek.

Meantime, the team has however, reported the case to Ilasan Police Division with investigation ongoing by the Gender Desk Department of the Lagos State Police Command.

The state government has however, reiterated its commitment in ensuring protection of children from all forms of sexual and gender based violence warning that no form of sexual and gender based violence would be tolerated in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria