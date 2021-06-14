the National Vice Chairman of PDP, South-West, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja (middle); General Secretary, Rahman Owokoniran (2nd left); Senator Biodun Olujimi (3rd right); Chief Bose Adedibu, Woman Leader and other party leaders at the meeting.

Senator Biodun Olujimi (Ekiti South), on Monday, said the country needed to be rescued from the ‘evil All Progressives Congress, APC administration,’ which is why Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, must work hard in unity.

Senator Olujimi said this while playing host to the National Vice Chairman of PDP, South-West, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, and party leaders.

Ambassador Arapaja had led the working committee of the party in the zone on a reconciliation, harmonisation and cementing of unity visit to Senator Biodun Olujimi (Ekiti South Senatorial district) on Monday.

The courtesy call on Senator Abiodun Olujimi at her Lagos residence, as a recognised leader of PDP in the zone, was part of the ongoing visitations to the leaders across the zone by the executive.

Speaking during the visit, Ambassador Arapaja thanked Senator Olujimi for her reception. He also noted that the Senator was a politician of a different breed, whose topmost agenda is the promotion of peace and unity which are vital to winning election.

He added that the solidarity visit was to cement the unity of the party and to make sure that there are no stones left unturned in the quest of the party to win coming elections.

On his part, the South-West Regional Secretary, Rahman Owokoniran, applauded the Senator for all her commitments to making sure that peace reigns in the party.

“Moreover,” Owokoniran said, “you are a leader that both men and women are proud to reckon with.”

Senator Olujimi, in her welcome speech, thanked the PDP South-West executives for the visit and reminded them that there is much work for them to do.

Her words: “Nigeria must be saved from the present All Progressives Congress, APC’s evil administration.

“But the only way to achieve success come 2023 is through hard work, trust and party unity. PDP must return to be that one big family once again.”

Other party South-West leaders at the meeting were Chief Bose Adedibu, Woman Leader; Gbenga Kukoyi, Legal Adviser; Rasaq Adewoyin, Financial Secretary; Chief Olusanya Atofarati, Publicity Secretary.

Mr. Oluseyi Bamidele, Youth Leader; Prince Ogunse Samson, Treasurer; Dr. Sikiru Lawal, former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State; Tunji Odeyemi, former acting Governor Ekiti State; Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe, former Zonal Chairman; Kehinde Odebunmi, Gbeyega Oguntuase, Otunba Yinka Akerele and Alhaji Lateef Ajijola were also at the event.

Vanguard News Nigeria