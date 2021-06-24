.

A group, the Organisation of Ndokwa Unity, otherwise known as Ndokwa Unite, has berated Delta State People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for what it describes as virulent and morbid hatred for the Ndokwa nation and her citizens as shown in its suspension of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, saying; no amount of pretence can make Ndokwa nation believe that the Senator was not suspended for his roles in the proposed University of Agriculture and Technology, Aboh, FUATA in Ndokwaland.

The Steve Uweh-led group made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Asaba, the Delta State capital, accusing the umbrella party of “rascality, recklessness, tyranny, despotism and ethnic hate” in the big heart state.

The statement said it was unfortunate that the party had forgotten so soon how Ndokwa citizens queued behind it for 22 years with nothing to show for being loyal to it.

According to the group, Senator Nwaoboshi’s suspension by the PDP, is an attempt to rewrite the ugly narratives of marginalisation by successive administrations of the PDP against the people of Ndokwaland, the ‘ekwueme’s body language says otherwise.

Uweh said “in the thinking of the PDP and its enabler of hate, who he stressed, must have forgotten that power is transient, the people of Ndokwa nation do not deserve such national monument as FUATA on their soil but good only for electoral votes.

The PDP, the group noted had shown enough disdain for the people of Ndokwa nation, adding that the time has come for the people to depart “the PDP’s land of Egypt” for the promised land by fleeing from their common enemies, who he noted have no sense of equity and fairplay in their dictionary.

“The party does not see Delta State beyond his clan as the group vowed that the three local governments of Ndokwa land shall severely punish the PDP at the polls, come 2023 general elections”, the statement said.

Pointedly, the group accused the party of building sectional walls by creating divisions in the multi ethnic oil-rich state amongst the once united groups while his Owa-Alero is erroneously seen as the new capital of Delta State at the detriment of other areas deserving infrastructure development and empowerment of their productive population.

Ndokwa Unite said: “Senator Nwaoboshi became an anti-party player because he decided to right the wrongs of marginalisation and abandonment against the people of Ndokwa land in his sponsorship of the bill for the establishment of FAUTA against the wish of the Pharaoh in the Asaba.

“Nwaoboshi was suspended for daring to show love for a people marked for eternal hatred by the PDP. The Senator we Ndokwa people know was suspended for his good will to our nation as against what their ekwueme has in stock for our people – deliberate underdevelopment and disempowerment.

“First, the PDP in its grand mischief against our people incited a sitting member of the of House of Representatives to sponsor a parallel bill for same University in another location in Ndokwaland on the floor of the green Chambers with the aim of setting Ndokwa people against themselves but wisdom prevailed and we followed the duo of DSP Ovie Omo-Agege and Senator Nwaoboshi both of whom know the road and this angered the Pontius Pilate, in the Government House, and the next thing he did was to order his party to suspend this friend of Ndokwa Nation.”

The livid Uweh maintained that the PDP has gotten to the end of its wickedness against the people of Ndokwa nation.

Nwaoboshi, the group noted had recorded achievements, which his immediate predecessor, while in the Senate couldn’t dream of bringing to Ndokwaland adding that “Most of the roads in Ndokwa nation were attracted by Nwaoboshi stressing further that, Umutu alone have 4 roads amongst many other communities from NDDC being the Chairman, Senate committee on NDDC while the PDP administrations did nothing in Ndokwaland.

He called on Senator Nwaoboshi to take solace in the fact that he has the entire people of Ndokwa land behind him; come rain or shine adding that: “Soon, the riverine cloud shall no longer posses the sky” as he urge the people of Delta North Senatorial district to support Senator Nwaoboshi describing him as a worthy son of Ndokwa nation who has demystified the marauding “ekwueme of Owa-Alero state.”