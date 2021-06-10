





Oluwafemi Fadairo

Hails Akeredolu Landmark Achievements In 100 Days

The Director of Administration to the Senate President, Oluwafemi Dennis Fadairo has described the 100 days in office of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as richly rewarding and consolidation of his first term performance, saying the governor has epitomized excellence and distinction in governance and discharge of his responsibilities since his assumption to power.

Fada in a congratulatory message to the governor which was made available to newsmen on Wednesday said the governor is a pacesetter. He has set the pace for delivering on his campaign promises and democratic dividends to the people.

One would not have expected him to go the mile he has gone within such a short period in the office putting several factors into consideration, especially in the areas of road construction, healthcare services, and building of schools.

Meanwhile, Fadairo in his bid to bring succour to the people of moferere and Adofure communities, off Idanre road in Akure South Local Government, has graded roads to ease vehicular movement.

‘Though it cost us money nothing is too much to make life comfortable for my people’, Fadairo said

‘We have to complement the efforts of Mr. Governor, which is why I am grading roads to complement what you are doing. Roads in Moferere, Alamo and Store in Akure North and Akure South respectively.

He has done a lot of things that are visible, in spite of limited resources. Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has performed creditably well.

He also lauded his efforts at repositioning the state as an investment destination for potential investors. The seaport project will propel Ondo State economically and boost the revenue of the government.

The governor also is made on his massive investment in the security outfit ( Amotekun). Akeredolu is true as an exemplar of good virtues.