Dr. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has called for the postponement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the Anambra State governorship election scheduled for Saturday, June 26, 2021, to Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Senator Ngige said the postponement was to enable party members across the state to participate as well as give enough room to the Committee Members to resolve contentious issues raised by aspirants.

A statement issued by his Media Office at Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, said the Minister who is also the leader of the party in the state, has already made his position known to the chairman of the Primary Committee for the Anambra State Governorship election and the Governor of Ogun state, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

ALSO READ: ‘No car key, no chase me’: Chidinma is a symptom of rot in society ― Reno Omokri

Quoting Senator Ngige, the statement said, “Your Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Chairman of the Anambra State Primary Committee, good day.

“As I write you now, 4.25pm, Saturday, 26th June, I’m in my home town, Alor with 2 electoral wards and there is no sign of any governorship primary election.

“My inquiries and investigation show that the story is the same all around the 326 wards of the 21 local government areas in the state.

“As a result, most party members have left for home, having waited since 8am. I discussed with your member, Distinguished Senator Ken Nnamani and I’ll advise you to call the Panel Members to shift the exercise to Tuesday, June 29 to also enable you to tidy up some issues raised by aspirants.”

Vanguard News Nigeria