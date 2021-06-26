By Moses Nosike

It was a memorable afternoon in Lagos as Special Education Collaborative Outreach (SECO) devoid all odds to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians living with disability. The event which gathered children and adults from various homes, organisations and the public was her annual Social Inclusion Awareness and Fair Activity. The occasion as well provided an opportunity for children with unique abilities to showcase their God-given talents.

At the opening of the programme, an instrumental group of children with autism was on hand to open the program with the national anthem. Another group of acapella singers serenaded the audience to an awesome rendition of songs. Another girl with cerebral palsy did a melodious performance. The girl was showered with praises having recently started out on her educational journey since she experienced some delays on her path. Hers was a fitting story of resilience exhibited through all.

Special Education Collaborative Outreach (SECO) is a non-profit organization founded in the USA on the desire to facilitate positive change in the everyday lives of individuals in at-risk populations.

It was learnt that one of SECO’s objectives is to promote inclusion with a focus on underprivileged and differently-abled individuals. The goal is to empower them to live successful lives through their own merit.

In a media chart with SECO’s Founder/President, Mrs. Imuetinyan Okwueze said that her passion for underprivileged and differently-abled persons pushed her to do what she is doing. Also having been working with such organisations that take care of these set of individuals, she felt and thought it wise to extend this service to country home, Nigeria.

Speaking on the reason for the event, the President and Founder of Special Education Collaborative Outreach (SECO), Mrs. Imuetinyan Okwueze said, “our name is SECO; we support children and adults with different challenges. This event today is to show care to these individuals. We want the world to see what you can do, not always what you can’t do”.

Continuing she said, “I am a special educator for over 20 years. Each time I came home, it breaks my heart that’s why I brought this opportunity up. Thank God for my husband who agreed and we started this together. That’s the passion. We have been doing this for three years.’

She went further to establish the need for the society to provide due attention for persons with special abilities. ‘Every human has a disability, every human has what they can’t do – physically, mentally, intellectually and other ways. What you need is empathy. Empowerment is how we do that. We are here to showcase the best of ourselves.’

In addition, SECO Project Director, Mr. Jesse Short, ‘The children are not disabled but differently-abled, so there is need to encourage their ability. Nigeria signed the UN mandate. She also has her own disability law in 2019.

More than the law, we will need to see the children included in the society.’

Mr. Short also talked about the plans of the organization and how they will be impacting the children in various ways. He mentioned the intervention in terms of wheelchairs, walking aids, speech support, among others that will be delivered.

In the same vein, the Director of Monitoring at LASODA, Mr. Oguntoye Akintunde Oyewole mentioned the roles that the Lagos state government is playing to bring a better day for those living with disability. ‘Accessibility is a major challenge. That is why LASODA is creating more awareness about it. Many of our bridges are now built with ramps. We want to ensure that all public offices have ramps so that those who are wheelchair-bound can access buildings easily.’

The Vice President of Nigeria Centre for the Blind, Mrs. Moraliat explained that our Centre was established in 1957 under Royal Commonwealth to train adult blind people to become self-reliant. It is a federal school and about 10-11 states are represented as we speak. The centre was established so that people will be able to stand for themselves and not be dependent on others for upkeep.’

Moraliat said, “we thank God that some of our people are now out there in the society helping themselves, family, and community. The FG is trying for us but we also need support of kindhearted individuals. It is when we are invited to places like these that we have the opportunity to sell.’

Collaborative Outreach (SECO), Mrs. Imuetinyan Okwueze (left) accessing some of the hand maid products at the Exhibition tables.