By Onozure Dania

A business firm, Seapro Energy Limited, dealing in petroleum products has pursuant filed a winding-up petition/suit on grounds of insolvency against Primero Transport Services Limited.

Primero is the operator of BRT buses in Lagos State.

The petition/suit is filed at a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.

In the petition by Seapro Energy Limited (petitioner) through its lawyer Tochukwu Onyiuke, is praying the court to declare Primero Transport Services Limited, insolvent and wind it up on grounds that the respondent’s liabilities owed to the petitioner and other creditors were in excess of the assets.

The petitioner argued that the respondent’s debt to it for the petroleum product supplied is N166.4million which is above and over the respondent’s nominal capital of N100million paid up or credited as paid up.

According to Seapro Energy, the particulars of the matter is that between January 21, 2020, and February 27, 2020, it effected supply of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) popularly called diesel to Primero Transport Services Limited at its New BRT depot, Majidun-Awori, Ikorodu Lagos.

ALSO READ: Super TV CEO’s Murder: How I overpowered, strangled Usifo Ataga — Chidinma

It stated that the supply of the AGO to the respondent has the following purchase orders: Purchase Order 10955 dated January 21, 2020; Purchase Order 10956 dated January 21, 2020; Purchase Order 10964 dated January 31, 2020; Purchase Order 10985 dated February 14, 2020; and Purchase Order 10989 dated February 26, 2020.

Seapro Energy states that at various times it supplied the AGO, the respondent acknowledged receipt of the product at its New BRT depot Majidun-Awori, Ikorodu Lagos.

Furthermore, the product was delivered with payment to be effected within 60 days and the due date for payments was March 27, 2020.

It states that the initial cumulative invoice amount was N206.4million owed Seapro Energy Limited by Primero Transport Services Limited, but in November 2020, the respondent made part payment of N40,000, 000.00 leaving balance of N166.4million after the due date.

The respondent has not at any time denied its indebtedness to the petitioner, rather it admitted same in several letters and meetings held with the petitioner.

According to the petitioner, it has made several demands to the respondent for payment of its debt after due date but the respondent has failed and neglected to pay the said sum owed.

The petitioner stated that it made further application to the respondent for payment of its debt but till date, it has failed and neglected to pay the sum or any part thereof.

It is, therefore, the petitioner’s view/contention that the respondent is insolvent, hence unable to pay the debt.

Consequently, Seapro Energy Limited prays that Primero Transport Services Limited be wound up by the court under the provisions of the Companies And Allied Matters Act, 2020.

It further prays for an order of the court directing the liquidator to pay petitioner the total outstanding debt of N166.4million due from the respondent to the petitioner from the respondent’s assets.

Vanguard News Nigeria