Scores escape death, several vehicles burnt as gas tanker explodes in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck on Thursday midnight in Lagos when a gas tanker suddenly exploded at Maryland, inward Ikeja, injuring people and vehicles burnt to ashes in the process.

However, it could not be confirmed at press time if there was any casualty.

According to an eyewitness, the inferno which occured around 12 midnight at Ikeja, infront of Sheraton and Opic plaza, was later put out by men of the Lagos- State Fire Rescue Services and men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Nigerian Police and other emergency responders.

It was gathered that those who suffered different degrees of burnt have been rushed to Lagos State University RmT Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja, for treatment.

LASEMA Director-General, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the report when contacted.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “On arrival of the Tiger officials at scene of the incident, it was discovered that a gas tanker was on fire as a result of explosion while the gas tanker was moving inward ikeja.

“The fire spread to Opic plaza and affected the building and several vehicles parked at the car park.

“Subsequently, the fire was put out by combined efforts of first responders.”

