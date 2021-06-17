A 15-year old girl, is to face trial in Britain on terror charges after she was allegedly caught with a bomb-making video and instructions on how to build a home-made gun using a 3D printer.

The schoolgirl, who could not be identified because of her age, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday by video-link for a case management hearing.

She was charged with five counts of possessing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism on dates in August and September 2020.

The charges relate to a bomb-making video as well as digital documents named Improvised Munitions Handbook, Expedient Homemade Firearms, Kitchen Improvised Fertiliser Explosives and Making Plastic Explosives from Bleach.

She was further charged with a count of possessing an article in circumstances which gave rise to a reasonable suspicion that it was for a purpose connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism on August 22, 2020 .

The article is a zip file alleged to contain instructions on how to make a home-made firearm using a 3D printer.

The girl, who is from Derbyshire, denied all of the charges and will face a four-day trial at Nottingham Youth Court on August 24.

Wearing a grey sweater, she sat sipping from a mug during Thursday’s hearing.

The Chief Magistrate, Paul Goldspring, remanded her into a local authority accommodation until her next appearance on July 15.

