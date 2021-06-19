

By Haruna Aliyu – Birnin Kebbi

The principal of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Alhaji Almustapha Ayuba Sokoto, has confirmed to the Emir of Yawuri his royal highnesses Dr Zayyanu Abdullahi who paid a symphaty visit to the school Friday that 102 students were abducted.

Ayuba told the emir that 102 FGC, Kebbi students mostly from SS1 and SS2 which also include 4 academic staff and 4 none academic staff, he added that eight of the abducted students and a teacher has been rescued, unfortunately one female student from Wushihi Niger State died from asthma attack while two boys from same state were killed due to exhaustion.

The press secretary to Yauri Emirate Mallam Ibrahim who confirmed the number to Vanguard said the remaining students are still being held by the bandits while soldiers are still battling to rescue them with major gains from the army as they have so far killed scores of them he added.

He explained that the school has been deserted but SS3 students who were about to take their examinations had been moved to Government College Yauri but could not confirm if they are still in Yauri.

The press secretary said his royal highness Dr Zayyanu Abdullahi has conveyed his message of smypathy to parents, management of the school and the state government.

He assured them that “very soon the students will be rescued as the state government is on top of the situation.”

In a similar development, the Kebbi State governor who visited the school and an injured student at the hospital urged the patents to remain calm as government is not relenting on its efforts to quickly rescue the abducted students.

Another source confirmed the arrest by the military at Zuru axis one of the bandits leader called in hausa “manja gara” as part of the major gains of the military.

Vanguard News Nigeria