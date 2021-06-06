

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, weekend, urged Nigerian men and women of faith to be willing to join politics with a view to sanitising the system.

According to a statement by its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, the apex Christian body stated that politics is not dirty, but many who are practicing it make it appear so.

The statement was titled “CAMA: We have not approached the National Assembly – CAN.”

The CAN scribe urged Christians to closely monitor the processes that lead to the emergence of leaders, and also pick more interest in taking up leadership roles.

Daramola said, ‘‘We are once again reiterate our advocacy for more Christian participation in politics. Politics is not dirty, but many who are practicing it make it appear so. It is on this premise that we encourage men and women of faith with an honest disposition to join politics with a view to removing the dirt.

“It is because of the trust that we have in the current National Assembly that is making CAN take part in the ongoing Public Hearing for the Constitutional Amendment. That is why we are participating in all the zonal hearings.

“It is our expectations that the exercise will give the country a better Constitution.”

CAN clarify its position on the controversial Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), stating that it has not approached the ninth National Assembly for amendments.

It noted that some media reports quoted the CAN President, His Eminence, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle, as accusing the National Assembly of not assisting the Association when CAMA was being amended.

Daramola, however, dismissed the reports, saying: ‘‘I want to make it abundantly clear that His Eminence was not referring to the current National Assembly because there was never a time when the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has approached the federal lawmakers on the controversial law.

“CAMA is not a product of this ninth Assembly, but the previous NASS. It is our expectation that the current National Assembly will correct the blunders called amendments.

“Be that as it may, lobbying is not illegal, unlawful, or unconstitutional. It is a global phenomenon anywhere, democracy is being practiced. It is an attempt by individuals or private interest groups to influence the decisions of either the Executive or the Legislature.”