



By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the All Progress Conference, APC, Lagos, and Conference 57, an umbrella body for all Chairmen of 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, have expressed sadness over the sudden death of Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Rafiu Olufunmi Olatunji, after a brief illness, describing it as “shocking.”

It was gathered that the late council chairman, who was elected as candidate during the recently conducted APC council primaries poll towards the July 24, 2021 general Local Government elections, died in Lagos on Monday night after he suddenly fell sick and later gave up the ghost in the hospital where he was taken for treatment.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Olatunji’s demise was a big loss to the council and the state.

He described the late council boss as an extremely loyal politician and an invaluable asset to the APC.

He said the deceased lived a fulfilled life and impacted lives through selfless service to his family, people of Eti-Osa East LCDA, Lagos State and humanity at large.

“The death of Hon. Olufunmi Olatunji is a painful and great loss to Lagos State. I am saddened by the death of this fine gentleman; a loyal party man and committed democrat.

“There is no doubting the fact that he would be missed by the entire political class, particularly Eti-Osa East LCDA, Lagos APC family and the state as a whole,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also condoled with the immediate family of the departed, the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Lagos APC, Conference 57 and the entire people of Eti-Osa East LCDA over the death of the late council boss.

He also prayed that God would grant ”the soul of our beloved Olatunji eternal rest and comfort the immediate and political family of the deceased as well as friends and people of Eti-Osa East LCDA.”

In a condolence message by Lagos APC signed by it’s Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, expressed commiseration with

the bereaved family, entire leadership and membership of the party.

The condolence message read in part: “The Lagos State APC commiserates with the entire leadership and membership of our party on the shocking and untimely passage of the chairman of Eti-Osa East LCDA, Rafiu Olufunmi Olatunji.

“He was a committed party man who was totally committed to the development of his Local Council Development Area.

“Our heart goes to his immediate family, the good people of Eti-Osa LCDA and the entire APC family on this colossal loss.

“May Almighty Allah reposes his soul, forgive his sins and grant us all the fortitude to bear this loss.”

In a separate condolence message,

the Conference 57, signed by its Public Relations Officer, Olusesan Daini, described the deceased as a seasoned politician and public administrator per excellence, saying he will be greatly missed and will always be remembered for his good deeds in service to his people and humanity.

The statement read in part: “We received with shock the death of our friend, brother, and colleague, Hon. Olufunmi Rafiu Olatunji, who was until his demise yesterday night, the Executive Chairman, Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area, Lagos State.

“While we are saddened by his death, we take solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled life and impacted lives in service to his family, people of Eti-Osa East LCDA, Lagos State, Nigeria, and humanity at large.”

The conference also commiserated with family and friends saying, “We commiserate with family, friends and people of Eti-Osa East LCDA and pray Almighty God to give you all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and grant our lovely departed soul, eternal rest in His Bossom.”

Olatunji, who died on Monday night, it was gathered had been battling with illness before his death, will be buried in accordance with Islamic rites on Tuesday, at his residence in Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos.

Before his demise, he was seeking re-election on the platform of APC.

He emerged winner in the APC local government primary election to become the party’s candidate in the forthcoming July 24, 2021 Local Governments elections.