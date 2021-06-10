SafeBoda Nigeria has partnered with the Oyo State arm of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC).

This partnership seeks to establish SafeBoda Nigeria as a recognised means of transportation for corps members in and around Ibadan, Oyo, Nigeria.

SafeBoda, a ride-hailing and consumer services start-up that started operations in Kampala, Uganda 6 years ago, has, since her launch in Ibadan on the 2nd of March, 2020, revamped the okada industry by putting safe, tested, and trusted okadas on the roads to curb insecurity, boost convenience and make lives easy for okada riders and passengers alike.

More than a year later, with over 4500 drivers, 60 thousand customers and 1.2 million trips completed, SafeBoda is broadening its partnerships to further strengthen the brand in the hearts and minds of people in Ibadan.

While presenting some donations to the NYSC in Oyo State, Olumide Akinsola, Head of Marketing for SafeBoda Nigeria said that this is a partnership that will last for a long time as SafeBoda is an organization that is given to creating sustainable partnerships wherever they operate, whilst also contributing to the growth and development of the young people who are the future of any state; he further highlighted that the company would be involved in the activities of the NYSC in Oyo State, and will take the chance to organize trainings, capacity development seminars as well as hands-on mentorship and impartation of the young people during their stay in Oyo State in service of their fatherland.

Receiving the donations on behalf of the NYSC, the State Coordinator, Mrs. Grace Ogbuogebe, thanked the officials of SafeBoda for the kind gesture and urged other corporate entities to emulate SafeBoda in creating sustainable partnerships that help to add value to the lives of young people in Oyo State. The Head of the Press and Public Relations of the NYSC, Mrs. Christy Olatoye, also expressed the same sentiments and thanked the SafeBoda management for taking this initiative at a time such as this.

SafeBoda Nigeria is currently operational in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, with expansion plans to other states of the country in the works.

