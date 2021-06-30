By Gabriel Olawale

Twenty six year-old Rukome Emmanuel Otuoniyo, who is living with cerebral palsy has encouraged Nigerians not to let the challenges of whatever situation they find themselves deny them the opportunity to live a fulfilled life.

Speaking in Lagos during the unveiling of his book title: “Are You Satisfied? 5 Hidden Secrets to Living a Life of Fulfilment”, Rukome said notwithstanding his health challenges, he pursued his career and found God’s purpose for his life.

“Growing up, I attended regular school and despite our unconducive environment for people with disability, I completed my primary and secondary education.

“I wrote JAMB and gained admission into Pan Atlantic University where I was studying Mass Communication before I stopped due to some challenges. Now that I have overcome the challenges, I plan to further my education.

“I believe that many of you are not satisfied with where you are, most of you want to achieve more, I also strive to achieve more and to be the best I can.”

Rukome said that he was able to overcome some of his challenges when he found out God’s purpose for his life and his calling, “I was born with a disability but optimistic that God has a plan for me and I have a purpose to fulfill.”

Speaking at the occasion, the President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, said that inspite of the fact that Rukome was diagnosed with cerebral palsy infancy, his cognitive and learning senses were not affected, “He was able to successfully complete his primary and secondary education at age 21 despite all the challenges that life threw at him.

“His passion has always been to impact the world through his imaginative and creative writings. His desire to live a fulfilled life was what inspired him to write this book.

“One thing I have come to realise is that everyone on earth is blessed with a gift and for a specific purpose. You must be able to create an environment that will enable people around you to smile and be blessed.

Book Reviewer, Dr Kunbi Wuraola said the five-chapter book that each chapter focuses on the secret to living a life of fulfilment such as defining yourself and your potentials, determination to succeed, positive attitude towards life among others.

Wuraola who said she had read the book more than three times disclosed that each time she picked it up to read, “I see something new that speaks to my present situation. I can assure you that as you read you will testify. This is a book that is very easy to read, simple grammar, both young and old can read it”

Vanguard News Nigeria