From left Dr Adebanke Oladosu, Assistant Director, Ministry of health, Lagos State; Rot. Chandra Nalode, President, Rotary Club of Lagos, Palm Groove Estate; Rot Mufutau Adelotan, Secretary, Lagos Rotary District D9110; Dr Basirat Giwa, Chairman, Committee for Blindness Prevention Programs, District 9110; Mr Nipul Doshi, Trustee, Indo Eye-Care Foundation and Mr Mukesh Bhatt, Project Manager Indo Eye-Care Foundation during the handover of multi million naira medical equipment to Indo Eye-Care Foundation donated by Rotary Club of Lagos, Palm Groove Estate with support from Rotary Club of Singapore and Rotary Districts 9110; 3310; 1110 and 1175 held in Lagos on Wednesday. Photo Lamidi Bamidele

Rotary Club of Lagos Palmgrove Estate has donated surgical equipment to carry out cataract surgery in Nigeria, worth 250,000 dollars to Indo Eye Care Foundation, the caretaker of the biggest Eye Hospital in Africa as well as in the District.

At the event which took place in the Eye hospital located along Murtala Mohammed International Airport, the President of the Club, Rotarian Chandra Nalode handed over the equipment to the Project Manager, Indo Eye Care Foundation, Mr. Mukesh Bhatt.

The surgical equipment was procured with Rotary Global Grant with the support of Rotary Club of Singapore, Rotary District 9110, Rotary District 3310, Rotary District 3110 and Rotary District 1175.

“Cataract used to be a problem for elderly people, but surprisingly, small children today are now becoming victims.

“With this hospital put up by Indo Eye Care Foundation and with the modern eye surgery equipment handed over to the Foundation, Nigerians can now smile as full blown surgery, everything being equal will commence in August in this hospital when any victim of cataract can walk in here and have the operation performed free” she said.

Nalode said that the annual cataract eye surgery was skipped last year due to Covid-19 pandemic while the Eye hospital was used as isolation centre by the government.

She disclosed the commencement of this year’s surgery at Kano with a target of 800 beneficiaries in Kano and 1,000 to benefit in Lagos in August, making a total of 1,800 beneficiaries this year, adding that instead of carrying out the surgery at General Hospital, Marina, it would likely take place in the Eye hospital.

She advised victims of cataract to avoid any situation that can lead to high blood pressure and have good diet.

Bhatt who received the equipment on behalf of Indo Eye Care Foundation gave kudos to members of the Indian Community that put up the hospital through the Indo Eye Care Foundation.

He assured that when the hospital will be operational in August, Nigerians irrespective of age, religion, sex restrictions could walk in any time and get their surgery performed. He asked patients to eat healthy food, take vitamin A and wear dark glasses while under the sun.

Femi Adenekan – Past Assistant Governor, District 9110, Coordinator, Mission for Vision, Past Assistant Governor, Rotarian Femi Adenekan said Rotary Club of Lagos Palmgrove Estate had performed more between 4,000 and 5,000 surgeries in Nigeria to the less privilege and with this facility now in place, more surgeries would be carried out free.

Past Assistant Governor and past President, Rotary Club of Lagos Palmgrove Estate, Rotarian Ramesh Biswal disclosed that the grant of 250,000 dollars was given to procure the surgical equipment which would give room to more than 10,000 Nigerians every year to have free medical cataract surgery.

Dr. Adebanke Odunsi who represented the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, said she looked forward to more surgeries to be carried out with the hospital and the equipment handed over coupled with medical personnel on ground. She gave kudos to Rotary International and Indo Eye Care Foundation for their concern for the less privilege.

Eye Surgeon and Optamologist, Chairman, the District Save Our Sight Committee for Blindness Prevention, Dr. Basirat Giwa said the project would be managed by board of Trustees of Indo Eye Foundation with members of Rotary Club of Palmgrove Estate as members to monitor the usage of the equipment.



Femi Adenekan – Past Assistant Governor, District 9110, Coordinator, Mission for Vision for the last 4 five years.

We have done about 4,000 to 5,000 surgeries in Nigeria to the less privileged in our community, organized by Rotary Club of Lagos Palm Grove Estate with partner clubs in Lagos and all over the world. Rotary has changed the world. This free eye surgeries have given sight to so many people who never thought they could see again. Covid-19 pandemic last year led to the cancellation of the exercise while we hope to come up with another surgery in August this year. At the moment, surgery is going on in Kano. Rotary has impacted .

Rotary Club of Lagos Palmgrove Estate and Rotary Global Grant Projects where Clubs and Districts partner with Rotary Foundation, led in Nigeria by Rotary Club of Lagos Palmgrove Estate is handing over surgical equipment for eye surgery to Indo Eye care foundation. This foundation has been working with Rotary even to the putting up of this hospital with a view to carry out vision for vision of which I am the coordinator.

In the past we used to have two camps, by the time this place get operational, it will be fully operational and would not be done in batches again especially as we have got this new medical equipment that would facilitate the carrying out of surgeries. People would just walk in and have their surgeries done any day in the week which we hope would commence in August. It would be be free.

The cost of the medical equipment runs into millions of dollars.



Dr. Odunsi Adebanke who represented Permanent Secretary, Lagos Ministry of Health,

It is a good initiative and when private sector collaborate with the government, we are happy with what the Rotary Club does. The Indo Eye foundation also contributed to the Cobid-19 prevention and treatment by giving the government the opportunity to use this hospital as isolation centre.

We are happy that many Lagosians would benefit from this. We know with this building, they would be able to carry out a lot of surgeries and we even believe people would come from outside Lagos since they are having medical personnel on ground while we too will be monitoring what they do.



Mukesh Bhatt, Project Manager, Indo Eye Care Foundation, Eye Care Centre.

Since we are doing philantrophic project of free eye surgery. We gathered money from Indian Community in Lagos to put up this hospital. Rotary International which is also a humanitarian organization after fulfilling all the conditions, approved the grant by which we were able to get the best equipment from the World from Germany etc.

I am sure it is going to help the hospital as well as the community to get world class service in surgery. Two Rotarians initiated free eye surgery in Nigeria. One from Canada and another from India who visited Nigeria. They used to do similar thing in their own countries. They talked us into starting the surgery in Nigeria.

From the investigation carried out, the Ministry of Health told us that there were 1.2 million people in need of preventable blindness. We therefore thought it to start this project and get their sight back.

Befdore the building was ready, we doing eye camps, using Marina General Hospital to carry out the surgery, courtesy Lagos Ministery of health, now that we have our own building, we will start our own process of registration, while anybody can just walk in without age restriction, no religion, and get major cataract done which is free for everyone.

Lagos State has been very helpful. We used this as isolation centre during Coid 19.

My advice to potential patients is that they should take care of their eyes, eat, healthy food, more of vitamin A. do not go into the Sun without black glasses. If they have glocoma, they should tell the children to be careful because it could be hereditary.



Dr. Basirat Giwa, Eye Surgeon, Optamologist, Rotarian Club of Gbagada, Currently the District Chairman, Save Our Sight Committee, District Committee for Blindness Prevention.

The is proejct is major one. The project is the project of Rotary Club of Lagos Palmgrove Estate for which Indo Eye Foundation is a partner. Many other Rotary Clubs from Singapore, India etc, contributed to the fund to actualize the project.

The least sponsor is Indo Eye Foundation that put this huge building of several floors. And as promised to partner with what we call the sustainability of the project that is continual support. Rotary support the global grant for the purchase of the equipment to jump start the project. Having procured the equipment with global grant, we now handover to the least sponsor, Indo Eye-Care Foundation