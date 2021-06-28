Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

About six serving corps members were reportedly injured as armed robbers attacked their lodge around Dada Estate, Osogbo, Osun state capital during a night vigil and carted away valuables.

It gathered that the incident happened on Saturday around 4 am at the Nigeria Christian Corpers Fellowship (NCCF) lodge in the state capital.

According to Osun spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Daniel Adigun the robbers stole about 20 mobile phones, three laptops and N130,000 from the corps members.

He added that the corps is also investigating the matter with a view to bringing the culprits to justice.

One of the victims, Ofure Ehizogie disclosed that about seven corps members were injured in the attack.

“The robbers invaded our compound early hours on Saturday and carted away our property. They took laptops, phones, money and other valuable things. They also injured seven of us and we were taken to the hospital.

The Osun State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC), Mr Adewale Adegoke visited us at the hospital and also at the crime scene. Soldiers also came to the lodge from Ede and see to our welfare and other security agencies.”

Also speaking, the Osun NYSC coordinator, Mr Adewale Adegoke, confirmed the attack on the corps members noting that six of them were injured.

“It happened on a Saturday and we quickly waded into the matter and informed the state government, DSS, and NSCDC. they have been helping with the development.

“Those that were injured were taken to the hospital and some were discharged on Saturday and others left on Sunday. We have given the security operatives information that will help to apprehend the robbers. The Management of the scheme has been informed.”