By Nasir Dambatta

“Progress occurs when courageous, skillful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for the better” —Harry S. Truman

According to experts, when a storm’s maximum sustained winds reach 74 mph, it is called a hurricane. And such is the kind of force with which the Senator Uba Sani political train has been moving, on the Kaduna political firmament for many years.

It is now so obvious that in almost every public function that entails helping the poor, this lawmaker from Kaduna Central takes centre-stage. Renewing the hope of a greater future for indigent children, youth and women – irrespective of faith or cultural background – has become Uba Sani’s second name. The scholarship offers, small-scale business fundings; huge Central Bank support and loans opportunities for both big and small indigenous businessmen and women are way too numerous to mention.

Today, no story of giving a boost to education by elected representatives in Kaduna Central can be told without mentioning Uba Sani’s name as a strong pillar of support. He has, especially in recent years, become the new face of the war against low literacy levels in the North with Kaduna Central as the stepping stone.

I have read thousands of of news reports in respected national dailies and reputable online news platform about how much Senator Uba Sani has done to rebuild battered lives through multimillion naira empowerment projects for the poor, especially in Kaduna State. I have lost count of just how many victims of banditry attacks got financial relief by way of hospital bills through this lawmaker’s milk of human kindness.

I don’t even contemplate delving into his records of numerous financial assistance to the promotion of both western and religious education in his immediate constituency. Two recent examples will, however, suffice. He was guest at a recent Islamic school graduation in the heart of Kaduna City and first made huge cash donation to school’s coffers and, to the chagrin of the audience, declared the institution of another N1.8million every year until some 200 orphans of that school graduated and become fully employable. What is important here is just how much will be the net total, when you multiply N1.8 million by the number of years the orphans would spend before they get certificated. I guess it should be in millions of naira.

I came across uncountable number of viral news reports about how Senator Uba Sani spent millions during religious festivities like Christmas or Sallah, Easter and some cultural events, just to cushion the effects of tough times, for the underprivileged.

Even as a sports enthusiast, he has sponsored many competitions setting aside special trophies, to create a reservoir of sport titans of the future among youths, especially in the North.

As a mark of respect for his tireless public service, he got a considerable number of awards of excellence and souvenirs across Nigeria – notably in Kano, Kaduna and Abuja, making him the only member of the National Assembly from Kaduna to enjoy such massive appeal beyond his immediate constituency.

One could go on and on to draw a long list of many areas of human economic, social and political lives touched positively by this lawmaker. The list is seemingly endless.

Months back, the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ) in the Northwest found in him a worthy representative and bestowed an honour on him. Not just the entire States of the Northwest leadership of the NUJ was in attendance but also the national leadership and some veterans of the industry were all there to witness the historic moment.

The lawmaker has led the charge against violent crimes in his Senatorial Zone, due to the growing activities of bandits. He has severally voiced his misgivings against the level of killings and arson that characterised the attack on villages in his immediate constituency in particular and Kaduna State in general. He made many earthshaking statements about the need to end the proliferation of arms in the hands of non-state actors. Having made this point louder and clearer, the Senator proceeded with regular visits to affected communities and IDP camps with millions of naira worth foodstuff and other important needs of the victims. He remains the only lawmaker in the entire State to have stormed the IDP camps repeatedly with millions of naira worth of foodstuff and other essential needs. To cap it all, he has, on a number of occasions given vehicles to Vigilante groups and other forms of logistical support.

With a vast array of achievements as a rare representative ever in the political history of Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has now become a household name in life-changing projects. Indeed, the social media space, especially Facebook has, on very regular basis been awash with positive endorsements of the Senator. Some observers have since concluded that he has the best and formidable social media team – unequalled in Kaduna State’s recent democratic history. His social media team has been quite unrelenting in its efforts to showcase the achievements of its principal, using both English Language and other local languages as efficiently as possible. This has not only further endeared him to many but compelled persons outside the State to inundate their friends and associates with questions like: ” Is Uba Sani the only Senator Kaduna has at the National Assembly?”

Backed by the growing public acceptability and Governor Nasir Elrufai’s unflinching support for being so proactive, the lawmaker himself has since redoubled his efforts with new community development projects across all the Local Governments in his immediate constituency.

Senator Uba Sani’s hurricane in Kaduna has remained increasingly quite strong and no one should be surprised to see him almost totally dominating the democratic space of Kaduna by 2023. Going by the game-changer variant of political strategy he has sustained over the years, it should not be difficult to forecast, that by 2023 he will definitely call the shots, politically. And, I can bet my last coin for this.

Dambatta is a Kaduna-based Communication Strategist and can be reached on [email protected]