…Calls for private sector support

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has commenced the retrofitting of streetlights from High Pressure Sodium Bulb (HPS) to Light Emitting Diode (LED) across the state.

Recall that the state Governor, Mr. Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, had recently disclosed plans to embark on retrofitting of over 2,000 LED streetlights across the state.

LED lighting system is in consonance with the present administration’s effort to have a smart electricity network that will improve the socio-economic resilience of the city.

The General Manager, Lagos State Electricity Board (LSEB), Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani, stated this at the weekend.

Tijani explained that the measure was In furtherance of the renewed campaign to upgrade public infrastructure, particular on road across the state.

He expressed government’s commitment towards making the state a 21st century economy as one of the pillars ofTHEMES’ Age da of Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

“It’s anchored on optical policies that guarantees decent lightening structure, effective utilisation of resources and simultaneous investment incentives and innovation,” Tijani stated.

According to him, to make a profound impact in the drive towards power sustainability and optimization of energy use in the state, significant change in investment is required and the board was appropriately adopting the conventional scheme to promote energy efficiency and management.

Describing the concept of the upgrade, Tijani stated that considering the technical requirements, installation design and safety standard, the upgrade will afford the state to utilize energy in an environmentally responsible manner and achieve mass energy saving.

“The light Emitting diode is a rapidly-developing technology that is reshaping the energy sustainability landscape of the world, balancing economic growth and social progress with the preservation of the natural environment”, he acknowledged.

He affirmed that the adoption of this form of resourceful energy practice in public spaces across the state would enhance operating efficiency and improve business practices.

While speaking on the efficacy of the new scheme, the General Manager stressed that the transformation in the sector particularly the array of health benefits improvement of human wellbeing as a result of the significant reduction of Co2 emission.

“The diodes have touched new heights in the lighting industry with their exceptional energy efficiency, high luminous output, marathon longer working life, longevity, low maintenance cost and eco-friendly applications”, he assured.

Tijani further acknowledged that government was also considering private investment in the retrofitting programme, submitting that the present focus of LSEB is to ensure public lighting infrastructure delivered in Lagos meet world standards in quality, energy efficiency and aesthetics.

He stated that the government would be leveraging on private sector capital investments to expand the street lighting structure and model it to create sufficient regeneration protocol as it is been done in developed countries.

Vanguard News Nigeria