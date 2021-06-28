…Awards staff, customers, brand ambassadors

Real estate giant, RevolutionPlus Property, celebrates its 7th year anniversary in operation.

The event which took place in Lagos, was well attended by prominent leaders such as Amaju Pinnick; the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Larry Izamoje, CEO Brilla FM, Peter Rufai; former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Nnamdi Ezeigbo; CEO Slot Systems, Toke Benson Awoyinka , Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Housing and Taiye Ige, MD Hotsport Media.

The anniversary celebration saw the official launch of her conglomerate since RevolutionPlus Property had evolved to become a holding company, The RevolutionPlus Group whose vision is “building a sustainable future together”.

Speaking at the event, Bamidele Onalaja, the Group Managing Director noted that he was the happiest man in the world to be surrounded by friends, family, customers and partners.

“None of these would have been possible without their support. With the launch of our new Group, we intend to create an ecosystem where we will cater to your everyday needs at one point or the other since we now deal in feeding, clothing, shelter in fact all essentials according to Maslow’s hierarchy of need,” he said.

The company also recognized the contributions of its realtors and staff with awards such as the Top Selling Realtors, Top selling staff and Long Service Awards. Winners went home with awards and gifts items; AC, washing machine, generators to mention a few while every winner will be going to an all-expense paid weekend getaway to Ibeshe.

Celebrities that graced the occasion include RevolutionPlus Brand Ambassadors such as Odunlade Adekola, Toyin Abraham -Ajeyemi, Testimony Jaga and Broda Shaggy. Other celebrities in attendance were Yvonne Jegede, Is-bae-u and Blessing Sunday. The event was compered by Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st and DJ Exclusive was the official DJ .

RevolutionPlus whose vision is to be the number one real estate company in Sub-Saharan Africa as well as the world started operations in 2014 and has 6 branches in Nigeria; Lekki, Ikeja Abeokuta, Ibadan, Abuja and Port Harcourt with an international office in Dallas, Texas, USA.