Igbo are in dire need of restructuring now —Okeke, ex-PSC boss

By Nwabueze Okonkwo & Ikechukwu Odu

As the call for restructuring Nigeria gathers momentum, former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo and ex-Police Service Commission Boss, Chief Simeon Okeke have reiterated the need for restructuring the country.

Adding his voice to the call, Okwesilieze Nwodo demanded for a return to the 1960 constitution which allowed the regions to develop at their pace if Nigeria is restructured.

Dr. Nwodo, while saying that the 1960 constitution should be amended to meet with the present day realities, also demanded that the geopolitical zones in the country should be made federating units with their respective constitutions which should be different from the central constitution.

He also said that the monetary control, the military and the foreign affairs should be controlled by the central government.

“We want to go back to, as much as possible, the 1960 constitution with whatever maybe necessary with the present day amendments.

“The current six geopolitical zones should serve as the federating units with their own constitutions which would be different from the central constitution. The federating units’ constitution should be controlled by the central constitution.

“Monetary control, the military and foreign affairs should be retained at the centre,” he said.

Speaking on the issue, former Chairman of Police Service Commission, PSC, Chief Simon Okeke advocated for an immediate restructuring of the Nigerian nation in order to give all ethnic nationalities a sense of belonging.

Speaking to newsmen at Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State during a meeting of Anambra Elders and Stakeholders Forum for Good Leadership, Okeke insisted that for now, restructuring is more important to Ndigbo than the clamour for President of South East extraction or even the agitation for Biafra.

According to Okeke, fondly called Ochendo of his home town Amichi which is also in Nnewi South council area of the state, “The key demand of Ndigbo at the moment is restructuring. Igbo presidency does not mean much to Ndigbo. After restructuring, Igbo presidency can follow.

“It is restructuring that will pave the way for Ndigbo to ascend to the coveted seat of the presidency. But if after that we are still regarded as strangers, then we can talk about having our own country called Biafra? So, it is good to say that restructuring will give everybody a sense of belonging.

“It will curb lopsided appointments, promote federal character, zoning formula, foster peace and tranquility and above all, give us the desired unity of purpose.”

Also speaking, another stakeholder, Chief Okechukwu Ozumba, described restructuring as the best thing that could happen to this country.

Ozumba, a business mogul and indigene of Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka council area of Anambra State, said: “With restructuring, Nigeria could forge ahead as an indivisible entity and at the same time, guarantee political, religious and economic emancipation of the country.”

