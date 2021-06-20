Lagos State Fire Service

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Scores of residents are said to be trapped in a burning building at Elegbata by Elephant House, Olowogbowo, Lagos Island.

At press time, 8.30 am, it could not be confirmed if there was any casualty, as trapped residents cried for help.

The cause of the fire was also not yet ascertained.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, are currently attending to the situation to save trapped occupants as well as put out the raging fire from causing further damage.

