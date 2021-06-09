



By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives has given nod for the second reading of a bill seeking to make the Nigeria Navy-University known as Admiralty University a conventional one.

The sponsor of the bill, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi said that the bill if eventually passed into law will grant full legal status to the Institution.

Leading the debate on the floor of the House at Wednesday plenary, Gagdi said “this Bill seeks to establish the Admiralty University of Nigeria, Ibusa as a conventional university with selected programmes, limited and focused faculties to promote scholarship, research and other means of advancement of knowledge and its practical application to military hardware and software, and provide an opportunity of acquiring a higher and liberal education in Nigeria”.

According to him, the University will offer courses in military policy, logistics and strategy, basic and applied sciences and arts, engineering, environmental and social sciences, education, agriculture, medical sciences, and any other field of study approved by the Senate of the University.

He said the institution will also provide special training courses and conduct research in any field as may be prescribed or directed.

According to him, the objective included the provision of facilities for learning and give instruction and training in such branches of knowledge as the University may desire in order to ensure that students obtain the advantage of higher and liberal education.

It will also “promote research and other means of advancement of knowledge and its practical application to military hardware and software, social, cultural, economic, scientific and technological situations, stimulate, particularly through teaching (and research, interest in and appreciation of military policy, logistics, and strategy”.

The bill when put to voice vote got the overwhelming support of the majority of the members and was passed for second reading.