Pastor Polycarp Zongo

Jos – Pastor Polycarp Zongo, who was freed on Monday from a seven month captivity has expressed happiness describing his freedom as another opportunity by God even as his wife, Kaneng delivered a baby boy hours after his release.

Zongo, the Pastor of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Wild Life Park, Jos was released along with some aide workers and other hostages, having been kidnapped by Islamic State militants in Gombe State on October 19, 2020 on his way to Gombe for a conference.

Zongo who spoke with Vanguard on phone on Tuesday evening in company of one of his allies, John Pofi said he lacked words to express his feelings.

He also appreciated everyone who prayed for him while in captivity, stood by his family and helped in whatever way they could.

On the delivery of his new born baby, he stated, “The delivery of my wife of a baby boy is a great victory for our family, it is a double blessing and calls for celebration.”

Pastor Pofi however disclosed, “He went through a lot you can imagine the experience. An NGO named Kalthum Foundation went in for his rescue and brought him out from the dungeon. We give God the glory.”

