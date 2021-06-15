Late Yemi Taiwo

By Evelyn Usman

Widow of 38-year –old Yemi Taiwo, who was abducted and tortured to death by some persons in Isiwu area of Ikorodu, Lagos, ten months ago, has appealed to the Police to release his corpse for burial.

This is just as the deceased’s friend who was with him that fateful day , has alerted the Police on threat to his life by the assailants.

Late Taiwo and his friend, Femi Animasaun, had gone to Isiwu on September 4, 2020, to roof the latter’s house which was under construction, when they were reportedly ambushed.

Explaining how life was snuffed out of his friend, Animasaun said , “ We were attacked and abducted at Isiwu bus-stop. We were taken into the community , where some cultists and other people , stripped us naked, hit us with charms and other dangerous weapons “

” I felt life going out of me . But Yemi, being stronger, kept assisting me by lifting me up, whenever they ordered us to stand up. Unfortunately, by the time I woke up in the hospital, I was told Yemi was dead.

“I was rushed out of the hospital when my people heard that the assailants were planning to kill me since I was the only witness who could identify them. At the moment, my life is not safe .

“But the Police did their best by arresting some of the suspects who were boasting that they were untouchable and that they had godfathers among who are policemen”

Release my husband’s corpse

While also appreciating the Police for the arrest made so far, the widow, Mrs Olabisi Taiwo, appealed, “ I want them to release my husband’s corpse for burial, since some of his killers have been arrested .

“This is to allow us to give him proper burial , so that when our children are grown his children will be shown their father’s tomb “.

When the Public Relations Officer, Force Criminal Investigation Department, was contacted, she said investigation into the case was still on. She disclosed that five suspects whose identities were given as Ola Tijani , Micheal James ,Ahmed Kasumu Tunde’ James and Kose, a.k.a Sharp Shooter , had been arrested.

On the release of the corpse, the PRO who spoke from her Abuja office, said, “ We have a hint that the corpse was kept at the Yaba morgue. Detectives are still working on that, as well as making efforts to arrest other fleeing persons alleged to have been involved.”

Vanguard News Nigeria