From left: Sir. Toby Ifada, Secretary REDAN, Lagos, Engr. Mrs. Abiola Kosegbe- PS Ministry of physical planning, Dr. Idris Salako- Commissioner for physical planning and urban development Lagos, Mr. Bamidele Onalaja- chairman REDAN Lagos, at the event

By Prince Osuagwu

Real Estate Developers association of Nigeria, REDAN, lagos state chapter has commended the Lagos state government for developing an app MPP&UD which it said will help members easily obtain different building permits in the state.

Chairman of the association, Mr. Bamidele Onalaja said currently, members were going through excruciating time to obtain permits and thereby lose precious time and money.

Lagos state said the app was developed to that help Real Estate and urban planning practitioners relate with appropriate authorities and regulators in the state easily, just as the state continues in its drive to ensure that every aspect of activities in Lagos state conform with the mega city dream.

According to the state, the initiative is the answer to consistent call by the Real Estate Developers association of Nigeria, REDAN to see a deliberate synergy between it and LASG for a better Lagos, just as it will encourage voluntary compliance to building rights.

The mobile app was presented and demonstrated to the stakeholders at a forum tagged Developers Roundtable, at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island recently. The event was organised by REDAN to seek synergy with the state government.

Presenting the app, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Abiola Kosegbe, advised the developers to access the platform for interactions with the Ministry.

She said the app will assist developers in areas such as information sharing and real-time engagement, ePP registration, ePP guidance, uploading Planning Permit and obtaining of database of registered professionals and stakeholders.

Earlier at the forum, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, said that the programme would help enhance collaboration and removing the communication gap between Government and REDAN members which the end result would be voluntary compliance to rules and regulations by the developers.

Salako added that it was important for developers to get adequate information on the plans and activities of the government, particularly as the State Government had taken important steps towards enhancing the ease of doing business in Lagos State.

“We have taken care to ensure that all parts of the State are covered by a planning instrument, as we have vigorously prepared and reviewed Master Plans and Model City Plans, while we have awarded Nine Action Area Plans and Nine Development Guide Plans to give room for the sustainable development of the State”, he said.

According to him, the State Government has increased the number of Supervisory Directors and District Heads, devolved the Planning Permit Approval power and adopted digitisation of processes in order to fast track the Planning Permit process.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of REDAN, Mr. Bamidele Onalaja, told Vanguard that the stakeholders’ forum was conceived to ease the challenges faced by developers in erecting buildings in the State, particularly as it concerns obtaining necessary permits easily.

His secretary, Mr Toby Ifada also lamented the tough time REDAN members go through to obtain necessary permits, hoping that after the forum, tremendous improvement will be seen particularly on the length of time it takes to obtain one permit in a business that time is an important asset.