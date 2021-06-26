Reactions trail ‘Break the Blade’, movie on female genital mutilation

Guests at the event

By Udo Ibuot

Review of the African movie, ‘Break The Blade’ written and directed by seasoned film producer Cyril Odenigbo, has continued to generate reactions from viewers and experts across various sectors who watched the movie at a private screening session which took place in Enugu, weekend.

‘Break the Blade’ a novel African movie, produced to unravel the untold story of female genital mutilation practices still raging in some African communities, including Nigeria, was watched by selected personalities and group representatives who have been contributing to the women and girl-child rights, and whose experts’ views were collated as recommendations for future productions on practices related to the female gender.

The film was jointly executed by Magnus Film Academy and Ten Pounds Studio.

The movie featured renowned actors/actresses including Jibola Dabo, Clemson Cornell Agbogidi, Adaeze Eluke, Sylvester Agudiegwu, among other notable names.

It is promoted to generate awareness on those hidden consequences resulting from female genital mutilation practices, to pass the message to the general public, particularly within the African communities where the archaic practices still prevails.

At the private screening of the movie in Enugu, the general summation of viewers’ reactions which cut across various segments of the society was that the message the movie depicts, was generally endorsed, with many describing the movie as an excellent piece of work and apt.

Mrs. Nnena Ndubisi Ozoike, Branch manager, Keystone Bank Limited, in her reaction, said: “Great movie, clear pictures and audio. The theme/message was well relayed and apt for the time.”

Another viewer, Mrs. Christie Chijioke Nwankwo, the Programme Officer, Civil Resource Development and Documentations Centre, declared: “This film is good and well packaged to sensitize the communities and society.”

However, Dr. Helen Okoye of University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, in her reaction, remarked, “this is a very beautiful movie.

“Female genital mutilation is an often ignored human rights violation with lots of negatives,” even as Mrs. Francisca Oniah, the Programme Coordinator, League of Women Voters of Nigeria, noted that Break the Blade was “a wonderful movie and a must watch for everybody so as to help eliminate female genital mutilation.”

Also reacting, Mr. Peggy Chukwuemeka, Executive Director, Parent-child Intervention Centre, described ‘Break the Blade’ as a movie that was coming at a right time, with a “message is clear and consistent.”

This came as Mr. Kenneth Amuchionu, the Audit Manager, Peter Ude & Co. Chartered Accountants, simply declared that “This is encouraging, creative and should spread out so as to enable people to learn and take right decisions.”

In his speech at the private screening event, Creative Director, Magnus Film Academy, Cyril Odenigbo stated that the film is voiced in English and French languages for audiences in both English-speaking and francophone African countries.

Vanguard News Nigeria