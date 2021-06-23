By Babajide Komolafe

Rail transportation suffered a 38 per cent, year-on-year, YoY, average decline in passenger and cargo travel in the first quarter of the year (Q1’21).

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this yesterday in its Rail Transport Data for Q1’21, which showed that passenger travel fell by 34.4 per cent, YoY, to 424,460 passengers in Q1’21 from 647,055 passengers recorded in Q1’2020.

Similarly, cargo travel fell by 43.13 per cent, YoY, to 10,511 tons in Q1’21 from 18,484 recorded in Q1 2020.

The NBS stated: The rail transportation data for Q1 2021 reflected that a total of 424,460 passengers travelled via the rail system in Q1 2021 as against 647,055 passenger recorded in Q1 2020 and 134,817 in Q4 2020 representing -34.40 per cent decline YoY and +214.84 per cent growth QoQ respectively.

“Similarly, a total of 10,511 tons of volume of goods/cargo travelled via the rail system in Q1 2021 as against 18,484 recorded in Q1 2020 and 35,736 in Q4 2020 representing -43.13 per cent decline YoY and -70.59 per cent decline QoQ respectively.

´Revenue generated from passengers in Q1 2021 was put at N892,467,526 as against N398,999,290 in Q4 2020. Similarly, revenue generated from goods/cargo in Q1 2021 was put at N26.19 million as against N82.57 million in Q4 2020.