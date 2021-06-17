Putin: US and Russia agree to reinstate ambassadors after summit

The US and Russia have agreed to reinstate their ambassadors, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday after a summit with US President Joe Biden.

“We agreed the two ambassadors should return and take up their posts,” Putin said at a press conference in Geneva.

He said the date for this was not yet clear, noting that the meeting with Biden was “constructive” despite many divergent positions.

The envoys returned home earlier this year as tensions between the two countries ratcheted up.

DPA